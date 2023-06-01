Incorporating AI into legal system

Admittedly, the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise our legal system has great potential. The said article rightly recognised the benefits that AI can bring to legal practitioners and judges, particularly in improving the efficiency of decision-making and reducing the backlog of cases.

However, the article also raises valid concerns about the ethical, legal and societal implications of AI, particularly in a country where the legal system is still evolving. I believe that the concerns raised must be taken seriously if AI is to be integrated into the legal system.

The potential for AI to perpetuate biases and prejudices in the legal system is particularly worrying. Therefore, it is imperative that the data on which AI systems are trained is completely unbiased, and the use of AI is regulated to ensure transparency and accountability.

Moreover, it would be essential to recognise that the law should be developed and altered empathetically according to society’s changing needs. Slavish adherence to existing data runs the risk of perpetuating biases and dehumanising the system. Thus, before we introduce AI into the legal system, we need to establish clear guidelines and regulations that ensure trans-parency and accountability, as well as recognise the limitations of using AI in courts.

Besides, the concerns in the article concerning accountability, due process and, particularly, data privacy cannot be overlooked. In case an AI system for any reason makes a mistake, how would it be rectified and who would be held accountable? How can we ensure that individuals are given a fair trial when decisions are made without human input? These are critical questions that need to be addressed before we can confidently introduce AI into the legal system.

At inception, it seems advisable with certain cautious suggestions that the government should establish a regulatory framework for the integration of AI in the legal system. This framework should include guidelines on the use of AI, including the ethical considerations that must be taken into account, such as privacy, data protection and the potential for bias.

Moreover, the use of AI in the legal system should be limited to areas where it can bring demonstrable benefits, such as reducing the backlog of cases and improving the efficiency of decision-making.

It should not be used to replace human judgement altogether, as the fundamental principles of due process and the right to a fair trial must be respected.

Thus, the integration of AI in the legal system can bring significant benefits to Pakistan, but it must be done with due care and consideration for the ethical, legal and societal implications.

The government must take the lead in establishing a regulatory framework that ensures transparency, fairness and accountability in the use of AI in the legal system.

MAJID BURFAT

KARACHI