Youm-e-Takbeer day of nation’s remarkable journey towards credible deterrence: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was not just a day but a story of the nation’s challenging and remarkable journey towards establishing credible minimum deterrence.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the prime minister said that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.

“On the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer, I pay rich tributes to the political & military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who remained associated with our nuclear programme,” he said in a tweet as the nation celebrates the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Sunday.

The prime minister further said that their hard work, commitment and determination made it possible for the people to guard their independence from any physical threat.

“The day represents how the consensus between all elements of national power achieved what once looked like an uphill task,” he posted in a tweet.

The prime minister said Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who initiated the nuclear programme, adding in a show of bold leadership, his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif firmly rejected the policy of stick and carrot and made sure that the country became nuclear.

“All along, our armed forces remained a guardian & protector of the programme in the face of malign intentions of our enemies,” he said.

The armed forces on Sunday paid rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved credible minimum nuclear deterrence accomplishment under daunting challenges.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “the armed forces salute the scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into a reality. Long Live Pakistan.”

It said the complete Pakistani nation celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer and commemorated the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence. “This achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region,” it added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said celebration ceremony of Youm-e-Takbeer silver jubilee would be held at Liberty Chowk, Lahore later in the evening.

“Under the leadership of Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the people will celebrate this great and historic day when the country’s defense was made invincible,” the minister said in a tweet.

Sanaullah for honouring those who made Pakistan’s defence impregnable

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Sunday said that May 28 served as a testament to the unwavering determination of the people of Pakistan to make defence of the country an insurmountable challenge.

In a tweet on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, the minister said as the nation celebrates the silver jubilee of the day of nuclear tests carried out by Pakistan in 1998, “Let us all honor and acknowledge the pivotal contributions of individuals who played a crucial role in achieving this historic milestone and made Pakistan’s defense impregnable.”