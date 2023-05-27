Zaidi joins list of defectors, announces resignation from PTI roles

KARACHI: Ali Haider Zaidi, the president of the Sindh chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), announced on Saturday to sever ties with politics and relinquish his party positions.

Conveying his decision through a video message, Zaidi, who had initially entered politics with a “vision for a better Pakistan,” expressed his strong condemnation of the events that transpired following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Emphasising the significance of the military, he regarded them as a source of national pride and credited them with ensuring the peaceful slumber of citizens through their dedicated protection of the country’s borders.

The arrest of Khan, in a land dispute involving a property tycoon, has unleashed a series of resignations within the opposition party. The incident, accompanied by violent protests, has prompted a mass exodus of leaders, including high-profile figures closely associated with Khan, such as Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry.

Commenting on the protests, Zaidi said that those responsible for the “regrettable incidents”, a reference to protests against Khan’s arrest, must be held accountable.

Having recently been transferred to a jail in Jacobabad, the former minister shared that his contemplation had led him to make the arduous decision of stepping away from politics. Zaidi announced his resignation from his prominent roles within the party, including Sindh president, core committee member, and member of the National Assembly.

While bidding farewell to the political arena, Zaidi expressed his commitment to continue serving Pakistan and striving to attract foreign investments, a role he had successfully undertaken before venturing into politics.

Eager to contribute to the nation’s economic growth, he expressed his intention to resume the task of bringing foreign exchange to Pakistan. The former minister concluded his video statement with a resounding slogan in support of the armed forces, symbolizing his unwavering respect for their service.