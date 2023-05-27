Defiance of Punjab election order prompts contempt petition in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition was submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday, highlighting the failure to comply with its directives regarding the conduct of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petition, moved by former lawmakers Zainab Umair and Talat Fatimi, seeks action against the prime minister, chief election commissioner, and acting State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor for contempt of court.

It also urges the court to take action against the attorney general, special finance secretary, and the secretary and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition underscores that the Supreme Court had previously ordered the elections in Punjab to be held on May 14. However, it points out that neither the necessary funds nor adequate security arrangements were provided for the elections.

Furthermore, the petition highlights that the court had specifically directed the State Bank to ensure the provision of funds by April 27. According to the petition, both the SBP and the Ministry of Finance failed to comply with the court’s orders.

It also asserts that the ECP, as the custodian of public opinion, has neglected its constitutional duty and disregarded the court’s directives.

The contempt petition raises crucial concerns regarding non-compliance with court orders and emphasizes the need for accountability and adherence to constitutional responsibilities.