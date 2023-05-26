NATIONAL

US lawmaker to write to Biden, Blinken on rising HR abuses in Pakistan

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and chair of the US House’s Congressional Pakistan caucus, has said she is “extremely concerned about the reports that are coming out of Pakistan of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for those who express peaceful opposition to the government.”

She said she was particularly concerned that former prime minister Imran Khan was “arrested multiple times and there appears to be no provisions for a just response to this apparent unfairness and to those who should have rights to a free, safe and unfettered protest”.

Lee said she would write to US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ask them to “insist on the ending of these human rights violations against the opposition and others and additionally, to ensure that we continue to promote the US and Pakistani relationship and a democratic Pakistan.”

