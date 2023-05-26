NATIONAL

SHC chides director charged parking, others over excessive charging

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday scolded the director charged parking and other staff over their response about parking fees in DMC South, Karachi.

The hearing of plea against exorbitant charged parking fees was taken up by Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh.

A citizen moved the high court against charging of Rs30 for bike parking in DMC South, Karachi, against the fixed rates of Rs10. At the outset of the hearing, CJ SHC remarked a plea against excessive parking fees was moved on May 13 and the contract was awarded on May 15. Everyone is making money, how much money was taken for award.

The director charged parking DMC South in his response said he was recently appointed and not aware of the charged parking fee contract. Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh while rejecting the response of the director charged parking, summoned the Karachi commissioner in the case.

Since how long you know the contactor, the CJ SHC asked the director KMC and added: “I will hand you over to the anti-corruption team.”

 

