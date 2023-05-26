Judge threat case: Court rejects plea for summoning trial court’s order

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Friday dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the summoning order of the trial court in the female judge threat case.

Islamabad District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued a detailed verdict. Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Malik Aman upheld former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrant in hurling threats to the women judge case.

The court accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance on Thursday and adjourned the hearing till June 8. The court said the warrant at Imran Khan’s residence could not be complied with through proper legal procedure.

The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan’s warrant through legal procedure and directed him to appear on June 8.