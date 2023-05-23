SAARC presidency shifts from Pakistan to Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will transfer the presidency of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Bangladesh on Wednesday for a two-year term.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, the outgoing president of the body, will pass on the leadership to Jashim Uddin, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), during a ceremony in Dhaka.

Jashim Uddin, who is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, chairman of Desh General Insurance, vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, and a notable philanthropist, was announced as the incoming president of the SAARC chamber in a press statement received on Tuesday.

Pakistan has fulfilled its two-year term serving SAARC, which comprises the national federation chambers of commerce and industry from the member states of SAARC.

Malik highlighted that the establishment of the SAARC Chamber aimed to promote trade and industry in the region, as well as to pursue common objectives in these areas.

The SAARC chamber is recognized as the representative voice of the private sector across the region.

He further expressed Pakistan’s significant role in fostering regional economic integration and connectivity among all member countries since the establishment of SAARC.