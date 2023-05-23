Pakistan eulogises China, Saudia, Turkiye, Egypt for boycotting G20 moot in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday expressed gratitude towards China and other countries who refused to participate in the G20 tourism meeting held in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a public gathering in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bilawal specifically mentioned China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and other friendly states who rejected the Indian invitation to attend the conference in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Bilawal highlighted that even the countries participating in the conference had downgraded their level of involvement, which he claimed indicated the abnormality of the event. He questioned the logic of promoting tourism in an area where a significant portion of the local population was imprisoned and over 900,000 armed personnel were deployed to suppress the voices of those demanding their right to self-determination.

Accusing the Indian government of supporting terrorist organisations, the minister criticised the Modi administration for engaging in terrorism activities against Indian minorities, including Muslims and Christians. He pointed out the irony of the Indian government labeling advocates for human rights in Kashmir as terrorists when they themselves had been victims of terrorism.

“We stand for peace and represent the people affected by terrorism,” he stated.

Referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that when he called him a butcher, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started crying and placed a bounty on his head. He questioned the true nature of terrorism, asking whether it was those who put a price on the head of a foreign minister or those who had been victims of terrorism themselves.

Bhutto Zardari emphasised that as the foreign minister, he represented not just a political party but every citizen of Pakistan. He reiterated that the Kashmir issue was not solely a problem between Pakistan and India but a matter concerning the people of Kashmir. He believed that the issue had become an international problem and could only be resolved by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Expressing hope for the future, Bilawal predicted that the struggle of the Kashmiris would eventually yield results. He asserted that the days were not far off when the people of Kashmir would achieve their freedom by exercising their right to self-determination.

The comments made by Foreign Minister Bilawal have once again highlighted the ongoing dispute over the region of Kashmir and the differing perspectives of Pakistan and India. While some countries boycotted the G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar, the matter of Kashmir remains a complex issue requiring dialogue and resolution to ensure the well-being and rights of the Kashmiri people.