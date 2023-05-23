Mazari resigns from PTI and politics

ISLAMABAD: In a blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shireen Mazari, a senior leader within the party, has announced her resignation, marking her departure from both the opposition party and the political arena.

This development follows a series of setbacks for Mazari, who had been subjected to multiple arrests in recent days amid the ongoing protests triggered by the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a land dispute on May 9.

Most recently, Mazari was rearrested after a court in Gujranwala granted her bail in a case pertaining to the vandalism on defense and public installations, including the official residence of the Lahore Corps’ commander and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, during the protests.

Moments after the court ordered her release, Mazari was taken away in a Vigo, a vehicle usually used by members of the intelligence agencies, without a number plate.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the counsel for Mazari, Faraz Ahmed, told the judge that the former minister never participated in any protests and cited the lack of evidence on the police’s part.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the police to discharge Mazari. However, Mazari was taken away from outside the court premises.

More details to follow