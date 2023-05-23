NATIONAL

IHC serves contempt notice on IGP in Shireen Mazari arrest case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served contempt notice on the Islamabad IG Police in PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrest case.

The erstwhile PTI leader moved IHC for contempt proceedings against her arrest despite securing bail from the Islamabad High Court. The hearing was conducted by IHC Judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. The court after issuing contempt notice to the Capital IG Police, adjourned the case for further hearing until May 25.

Former Human Rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was rearrested for the fourth time, moments after she was released from Adiala Jail.  Sources told that the Punjab police arrested the PTI leader from outside Adiala Jail – the fourth time in the last 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada – the lawyer of Shireen Mazari – said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the “fourth time” in the last 10 days.

 

Previous article
Mazari resigns from PTI and politics
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Militants kill six at energy plant in Hangu

PESHAWAR: Unidentified militants stormed a natural gas and oil extraction plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, killing four police and two private guards, police...

Bilawal says India ‘abusing’ G20 with occupied Kashmir meet

Imran’s wife secures pre-arrest bail in land dispute

Aurangzeb calls for distinguishing journalists from ‘party spokespersons’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.