Shahbaz led PDM govt badly failed on all fronts: Rasheed

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid speaks during a press conference on the brief abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has viewed that central government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has badly failed on all fronts.

“Government failures on economic front; standoff with the IMF, budget crisis, ruined economic and widening distance with friendly countries’ he expressed this in tweet.

He questioned the ruling alliance the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) that with whom it would contest elections by disqualifying or removing [minus] Imran Khan.
In a series of tweets on Monday, he wrote that the system of oppression cannot continue. The PML-N, which always violates sanctity of chaddar aur chaar deewari will be buried and the PDM will be the shroud. Divine order will prevail sooner or later.

He said the nation rues May 9. Innocent people are being arrested and their mothers curse. Hatred and anxiety is growing but it must end. He called the “wrong” impression that the gap between masses and institution has widened a ploy.

Nawaz Sharif cannot step out of his house, that’s why overseas Pakistanis are being intimidated, he added.
Rashid said that the police are raiding places to arrest him and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. My staff has been whisked away. “Until police arrest me, I will keep in touch with the nation through Twitter.”

The former minister said the poor are dying. The rupee-dollar disparity is increasing and now the government has hiked the price of medicines by 20%. The poor man is forced to eat soiled flour. Rashid said that the corrupt government should not be supported. Only the Supreme Court can pull the country out of the political crisis, he concluded.

Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition
Staff Report
Staff Report

