PAF honours valiant 1965 war hero Rafiqui for heroic actions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) honoured the exceptional bravery and courage of Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui, a war hero from the 1965 war against India, in a ceremony held on Monday.

The PAF paid tribute to Rafiqui and other soldiers who had displayed unwavering valour during the conflict. A news statement by the PAF announced the release of a special promotional video highlighting the extraordinary achievements of Rafiqui.

During the war, Rafiqui, alongside his fellow pilots, successfully downed three out of four intruding Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet in the Chamb Sector on the eve of September 1, 1965.

Later, he received orders to attack the Indian Air Base in Halwara while defending Lahore on September 6. Leading a formation of four PAF fighter jets, Rafiqui fearlessly engaged in the mission.

Despite his aircraft’s machine gun jamming after shooting down an Indian plane, Rafiqui did not retreat from the battlefield. Instead, he selflessly instructed his comrades to press on with the attack.

In a remarkable act of heroism, he sacrificed his life while shielding the formation from the rear, valiantly defending his fellow pilots.

In recognition of his exceptional performance and unparalleled bravery, he was posthumously awarded the prestigious ‘Hilal-i-Juraat’ and ‘Sitara-i-Jurrat’ by the government.

The air force commemorates the sacrifices made by brave individuals like Rafiqui, who displayed unwavering courage and commitment to the defense of their country. Through their heroic actions, they inspire future generations and serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the armed forces.