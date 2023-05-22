Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition

KARACHI: Dr Seemin Jamali — former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) — is said to be in critical condition after her health severely deteriorated on Monday.

The medic, who is one of the most successful and renowned doctors in Pakistan, is reportedly being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital and doctors are making all-out efforts to “save her life”.

Reports regarding Dr Jamali’s purported death emerged on Saturday, however, official sources refuted these rumours the same day.

Former Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab clarified in a tweet that Jamali was alive and undergoing treatment. He requested the people to avoid spreading any news without confirmation and pray for the good health of the doctor.

Jamali, who is also known as an iron lady or bullet lady, had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

As per the report, she has been put on a BiPAP machine after her oxygen levels dropped. Dr Jamali’s husband told the publication that she was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened on Friday.