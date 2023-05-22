Dr Yasmin Rashid remanded into police custody for three days

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to police on three-day physical remand in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander’s house) Lahore, during May 9 riots.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan at the start of the proceedings. AMS Services Hospital Lahore Dr Ehtasham submitted a report and apprised the court that the PTI leader had been discharged from the hospital on improving his blood pressure issue.

At this stage, the investigation officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader for investigation. He submitted that her physical custody was required for photo grammatic test and voice matching test.

However, Dr Yasmin Rashid’s counsel opposed the remand plea on medical grounds.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over Dr Yasmin Rashid to police on three-day physical remand and ordered for producing her on expiry of the remand term on May 25.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House Lahore.