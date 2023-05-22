COAS terms recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir asserted on Monday that the recent attacks on military installations and memorials were “intolerable” as he announced that May 25 would be observed across the country as “Pakistan Martyrs Day”.

The army chief passed these remarks in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, to honour the martyrs, a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the ceremony — which was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of martyrs — Gen Munir awarded military honours to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their “bravery and outstanding service to the nation during operations”.

The military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying: “Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and great sacrifices”.

“The sacrifices of martyrs and services of ghazis are our valuable asset and pride.”

Pakistan Army, Gen Munir stated, was an institution that always remembered every person associated with it and their families, “and our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one”.

He added that every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army put their duties and responsibilities first, “regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions”.

“A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country,” the COAS stressed. He also expressed grief at the recent attacks on military installations and memorials — during the violence on May 9 — and termed such actions “intolerable”.

The ISPR added that 51 kins of martyrs received Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) while 22 officers and jawans were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. Two officers were awarded the United Nations Special Medal.