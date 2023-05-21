NATIONAL

Sanaullah urges intending pilgrims to play role in enhancing country’s dignity

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the intending pilgrims to play their role in further enhancing country’s prestige and dignity.

He was speaking at Faisalabad airport while seeing off the first hajj flight from the city to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The Federal Interior Minister urged the pilgrims to comply with the directions of Saudi authorities during their stay to make their hajj hassle free.

The Minister said the government has provided maximum facilities to the pilgrims.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines will airlift 3500 intending plagiarism from Faisalabad to the holy land through twenty two flights.

Meanwhile, first flight of Pakistan International Airlines left for Saudi Arabia from Karachi airport carrying three hundred and twenty-eight intending pilgrims.

The hajj flight operation also started at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport with 285 passengers leaving for the holy land.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani saw off the intending pilgrims.

Staff Report
Staff Report

