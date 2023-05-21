PTV Bolan’s first transmitter inaugurated in Quetta

QUETTA: Secretary Information and Broadcasting and Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan inaugurated the first transmitter of PTV Bolan in Quetta on Sunday.

With the installation of 500MW modern transmitter, the broadcast network of Bolan TV will expand further and will now be available on UHF (ultra high frequency) common antennas and in areas where there is no cable or dish antenna facility.

This will add 30 to 35 lakh more people into PTV family.

On the occasion, Sohail Ali Khan inspected the quality of broadcast and visited different sections of the center including the technical area.

He also gave directives for establishing virtual studios in Quetta.

He was briefed that programs in Brahvi, Balochi and Pashto languages are aired from Quetta center.