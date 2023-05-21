22 Pakistanis released by India reach homeland

SAJJAWAL: The 22 captives, including nine fishermen, belonging to Pakistan were released from Indian prisons after years. The released Pakistan nationals have reached their homeland through Wagah border, officials said Sunday.

The release of the imprisoned fishermen after years brought joy to the faces of their parents. The fishermen belonging to different backgrounds include Qasim, Abdul Manaf Tahim, Sher Ali Sonaro Malla, Achhar Malla, Saleem Doriyo, and Ahmed Jatt.

However, 26 other fisherman from the area are still imprisoned in Indian jails. The efforts of Fisher-Folk Forum for the release of imprisoned fishermen in both countries yielded fruitful results due to these endeavours.