NATIONAL

22 Pakistanis released by India reach homeland

By Staff Report

SAJJAWAL: The 22 captives, including nine fishermen, belonging to Pakistan were released from Indian prisons after years. The released Pakistan nationals have reached their homeland through Wagah border, officials said Sunday.

The release of the imprisoned fishermen after years brought joy to the faces of their parents. The fishermen belonging to different backgrounds include Qasim, Abdul Manaf Tahim, Sher Ali Sonaro Malla, Achhar Malla, Saleem Doriyo, and Ahmed Jatt.

However, 26 other fisherman from the area are still imprisoned in Indian jails. The efforts of Fisher-Folk Forum for the release of imprisoned fishermen in both countries yielded fruitful results due to these endeavours.

Previous article
Sheikh Rashid says judiciary will surely win
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sanaullah urges intending pilgrims to play role in enhancing country’s dignity

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the intending pilgrims to play their role in further enhancing country's prestige and dignity. He was speaking at...

No support left behind for Imran Khan: Tessori

Jamaat chief claims Chinese foreign minister brought message of dialogue

PIA launches Hajj flights

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.