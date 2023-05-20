Three soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN: At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a security post in the Zarghun area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

At least one terrorist was also killed in the skirmish.

“Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists,” stated the military’s media wing.

The military identified the martyred soldiers as Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed, Sepoy Mudassir Shaheed and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer.

The ISPR stated that the post had recently been established to “check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area”.

“Based on follow-up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched,” the statement said further.

The operation is “progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area”.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of the province,” added the statement.

Earlier this week, a soldier was martyred in a skirmish with terrorists in the Loesam area of Bajaur district. The military’s media wing added that during the exchange of fire, one terrorist was also killed.

The martyred sepoy was identified by the military as Shafiq ur Rehman, age 23 from DI Khan. “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” added the ISPR.