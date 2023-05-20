Poor patients be provided modern medical facilities at PKLI on priority basis: PM

Directs completion processes for acquiring latest medical equipment at earliest

Condemns attack on Zarghoon security check-post; pays tribute to martyred jawans

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday here reviewed the ongoing programmes for the medical treatment of poor people at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

While chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, he said poor patients should be provided uninterrupted modern medical facilities on a priority basis.

He further directed that the administrative processes for acquiring the latest medical equipment should be completed as soon as possible.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی پاکستان کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹیٹیوٹ PKLI لاہور آمد وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پی کے ایل آئی میں غریبوں کی علاج کے لیے جاری پروگرامز پر جائزہ اجلاس وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے پی کے ایل آئی میں زیر علاج مریضوں اور تعینات ڈاکٹرز سے بھی خصوصی… pic.twitter.com/H8pLuOOTwm — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 20, 2023

A comprehensive strategy should be devised for ensuring international standard technical education at the nursing college, he added.

The prime minister further directed that arrangements for maintaining cleanliness in the Institute should be improved.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے ہدایت کی کہ پی کے ایل آئی میں جدید علاج کی سہولتوں کو غریب مریضوں کے لئے ترجیحی بنیادوں پر بلاتعطل استعمال کیا جائے۔ انہوں نے مزید ہدایت کی کہ پی کے ایل آئی میں جدید علاج کے لیے درکار جدید آلات کے حصول کے لیے انتظامی مراحل کو جلد از جلد مکمل کیا جائے۔ pic.twitter.com/MUGtNBGMXw — President PMLN (@president_pmln) May 20, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Chairman PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, Chief Secretary and other officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister also talked to patients and the doctors working at the institute. He said the doctors should sincerely use the available resources for the treatment of poor patients.

The institute was set up with a lot of hard work for gaining blessings of Allah and for providing the best medical treatment to the needy patients, he said adding the federal and provincial governments were striving to make the institute fully functional.

PM strongly condemns attack on Zarghoon security check post

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the security check post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred jawans of Pakistan Army including Sepoy Zameer Ahmad, Sepoy Mudassar and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زرغون، مارگٹ میں سیکورٹی فورسز کی چیک پوسٹ پر حملے کی شدید مذمت۔ شہداء کی قربانیوں کو پوری قوم سلام پیش کرتی ہے۔ ~وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/KNP1GarJvg — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 20, 2023

He said that the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of their shuhada.

He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), earlier in a press release, said that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists’ attack on the security forces’ post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan while a terrorist was also killed during the ensuing fire exchange.