PIA Lahore-Skardu flights to resume from June 3

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restore the flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3, to promote tourism in Pakistan.

According to the media reports, PIA, on the directions of Federal Civil Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, has decided to increase the PIA flights on domestic routes to provide better travelling facilities to tourists.

In the first phase, the PIA is restoring its flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3; two flights will be operated in a week on every Wednesday and Saturday. In the second phase, the PIA flights for Gilgit and Chitral will also be launched soon.