NATIONAL

PIA Lahore-Skardu flights to resume from June 3

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restore the flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3, to promote tourism in Pakistan.

According to the media reports, PIA, on the directions of Federal Civil Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, has decided to increase the PIA flights on domestic routes to provide better travelling facilities to tourists.

In the first phase, the PIA is restoring its flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3; two flights will be operated in a week on every Wednesday and Saturday.  In the second phase, the PIA flights for Gilgit and Chitral will also be launched soon.

Previous article
In letter to PM Trudeau, 16-Canadian MPs raise alarms about ‘worst HR crisis’ in Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam urges Ulema’s role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

LAHORE: Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz called upon Ulema and Mashaikh on Saturday to play their crucial...

CJ orders Punjab IG to produce in LHC Imran Riaz by Monday ‘at any cost’

BOOK REVIEW: ‘South Asian Filmscapes — Transregional Encounters’

Prioritizing salaries: KP’s four-month budget to excludes new projects

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.