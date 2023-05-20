NATIONAL

Former KP govt spokesperson announces quitting PTI

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Saturday announced quitting the party and termed the party workers’ May 9 violence incident a dark day in the country’s history.

Addressing a press conference here, he lamented what was done with the sculpture of Colonel Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for Pakistan during protests erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court by paramilitary forces Rangers.

He demanded arrest of all the culprits involved in attack in installations of armed forces to ward off threat of any such untoward incidents in future.

Ajmal Wazir strongly condemned the tragic May 9 riots incidents.

He said, ”I joined the PTI in July 2018 and was elected to the provincial assembly in August 2019 to serve the people.” After May 9 incident, he said that it was difficult for him to continue his association and affiliation with PTI.

“I am quitting the PTI because the country is supreme for me as compared to party politics,” he concluded.

 

