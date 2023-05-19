Info Minister asks Imran to accept responsibility for May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb on Friday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, said that he stained the country’s reputation and continued to do so even after leaving office.

Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb while responding to Imran Khan’s statement, stating that the former primer Imran Khan stained the country’s reputation when he was in power as well as after leaving the office.

She accused him of selling Toshakhana clock while lying about the cipher letter further damage the country’s image.

Maryam Aurangzeb blamed PTI Chief Imran Khan for tarnishing the reputation of national institutions and triggering the nation to vandalize the sculptures of martyred officers.

“Condemning the May 9 incident is not enough. Confess your crimes, accept responsibility. Merely condemning won’t hide the crime of May 9. It must be acknowledged that you were the mastermind behind these events,” she said.

Maryam Aurangzeb urged Imran Khan to admit his plans of burning hospitals, schools, mosques, ambulances, and the Commander House. She emphasized that mere condemnation is not enough; the hidden terrorists in Zaman Park should be handed over to the security personnel.