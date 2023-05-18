Arrangements being made to ensure no one indulge in anti-state activities in future: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that arrangements were being made to ensure that no one in the future could indulge in anti-state activities in the guise of politics.

Giving her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, she said that arrangements were being made to settle the issue once and for all. The minister said arrangements were being made to ensure that no one could attack the state or desecrate memorials of martyrs and Ghazis in the future. She said that Imran’s goons attacked the houses of opponents’ daughters, and during his rule, his opponents’ daughters were arrested in front of their parents, and their sisters were dragged but no one invaded the state like Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Imran punished the country and the masses by wearing the cloak of politics. He did not even spare the country’s economy and deprived the people of employment and two-time meal.” “Arrangements are being made so that in the future of Pakistan, no one dares to make such an attempt,” she said.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate the first ever 100 MW transmission line from Iran to Gawadar to fulfill the energy needs of Gawadar.

In a tweet, she said the project pending since 2009 was completed in a record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Hum News anchorperson Samar Abbas.

In a condolence message, terming the demise of his mother as a great tragedy, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to Samar Abbas and his family. She said that she shared the grief of the family of Syed Samar Abbas.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.