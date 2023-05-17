Sheikh Rasheed summoned in Al-Qadir Trust case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal or commonly known as Al-Qadir Trust case on May 24.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the bureau on May 24 along with the documents related to the case.

Hours after receiving the NAB notice, Rasheed, in his video message on Twitter, said that he was ready for the arrest and has prepared his bag.

“I will stand firm like a rock. Jail is like house of my in-laws. My luggage is ready. Many thanks to NAB for implicating me in £190 million [scam].”

“I am grateful to NAB that it has also made me a party with Imran Khan in the case of £190 million,” he said.