NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed summoned in Al-Qadir Trust case

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal or commonly known as Al-Qadir Trust case on May 24.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the bureau on May 24 along with the documents related to the case.

Hours after receiving the NAB notice, Rasheed, in his video message on Twitter, said that he was ready for the arrest and has prepared his bag.

“I will stand firm like a rock. Jail is like house of my in-laws. My luggage is ready. Many thanks to NAB for implicating me in £190 million [scam].”

“I am grateful to NAB that it has also made me a party with Imran Khan in the case of £190 million,” he said.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz, Iran’s President likely to hold border talks tomorrow
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Foreign ministry launches portal to enhance communication with missions

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the "Share Pakistan Portal", a digital platform aimed at fostering improved communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race

Tarar: PTI ‘miscreants’ engage in ‘conspiracy’ to damage monuments

Pakistan calls for creation of peace zones as path to global stability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.