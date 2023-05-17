NATIONAL

Pakistani female climber Naila Kiani to receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz for Mount Everest summit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of her remarkable accomplishment of successfully summiting Mount Everest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given his approval for the conferment of the prestigious civil award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, to Naila Kiani, a prominent Pakistani female climber.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a notification on Wednesday, officially announcing the prime minister’s endorsement for granting the award to Naila Kiani.

This recognition comes as Naila becomes the second Pakistani woman to conquer the world’s highest peak, following in the footsteps of Samina Baig, who achieved the same feat in 2013.

The PM Office has directed the Cabinet Secretary to complete all the formalities in this regard.

The prime minister, earlier, had announced to confer Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan, through her achievement.

