NATIONAL

India’s NIA, SIA continue raids in IIOJK

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India’s dreaded National Investigating Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided several houses in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA and SIA sleuths along with paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel raided over a half dozen houses of pro-freedom activists in Kishtwar district. They harassed the inmates during searches and took away house documents, mobile phone and bank papers.

The NIA and SIA also raided and searched several houses and harassed pro-freedom families at Reshipore Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Pertinently, earlier a day ago the NIA and SIA sleuths and paramilitary personnel during massive raids searched houses in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Poonch and Jammu districts.

Previous article
APHC reiterates call for shutdown in IIOJK on May 22
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan decides to suspend online cryptocurrency services

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to ban cryptocurrency services available online in Pakistan, citing the potential risks for the country following its removal...

Minister sets target to enroll 52,000 OOS children by June 30

COAS vows not to let May 9 incidents come ‘again at any cost’

Foreign ministry launches portal to enhance communication with missions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.