India’s NIA, SIA continue raids in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India’s dreaded National Investigating Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided several houses in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA and SIA sleuths along with paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel raided over a half dozen houses of pro-freedom activists in Kishtwar district. They harassed the inmates during searches and took away house documents, mobile phone and bank papers.

The NIA and SIA also raided and searched several houses and harassed pro-freedom families at Reshipore Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Pertinently, earlier a day ago the NIA and SIA sleuths and paramilitary personnel during massive raids searched houses in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Poonch and Jammu districts.