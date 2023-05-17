Chinese language and cooking competitions held to strengthen Sino-Pak friendship

ISLAMABAD: To further strengthen the China-Pakistan friendship and understand Chinese culture, the China Study Centre (CSC) in collaboration with the International Office, Institute of Professional Development (IPD) at Karakoram International University (KIU) held Chinese Language and Chinese cooking competitions among the students.

Two events regarding the International Chinese Language Day and Chinese Cuisine were held in the KIU convocation area.

According to Gwadar Pro, a large number of students and senior administrative and teaching officers of the university participated in the ceremony.

Chinese language writing competitions were also held for the faculty and students in the event organized in connection with International Chinese Language Day.

“The culture and lifestyle of Gilgit Baltistan and China have similarity and we need to further understand each other’s language and culture,” said Vice-Chancellor KIU Dr. Attaullah Shah on this occasion, adding that further cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of education and research is needed.

In the second event, cooking competitions were held among the students, cooking dumplings that are equally popular in China and Gilgit Baltistan. In GB, dumplings are called Mantou.

“As food is an integral part of the culture, a Chinese cooking competition was held among the students,” CSC’s Dr. Khalid Mahmood told Gwadar Pro. He said the taste of GB’s mantou bears a stark resemblance to Chinese dumplings, which are being served at different festivals.

At the end of the events, certificates were distributed to students who performed well in language and cooking competitions.