Politics of Imran based on fanning chaos, disorder: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday stated that the May 9 tragedy would have not occurred if the main culprits of attacks on PTV Headquarters in 2014 were held accountable and awarded strict punishment.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said the politics of PTI Chief Imran Khan is based on fanning chaos, disorder in the society and enmity towards the nation.

The Minister said the plot of attacking national installations including Jinnah House and burning the monuments of Shuhada and Ghazis was hatched in Zaman Park. She said PTI leaders gave targets and issued instructions to their armed “gangs of Tiger Force” to attack national installations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the entire nation is in shock over the May 9th tragedy when armed forces’ installations, public and private buildings were attacked and torched.

The Minister said we have concrete evidence that PTI leaders issued instructions to activists of Tiger Force to attack state institutions.

She said the allegations of Imran Khan on the state institutions for burning and damaging the state installations are baseless and false.

Strongly criticizing the judiciary, the Minister said Imran Khan is being backed and encouraged by the apex court, which is tantamount to tarnishing and humiliating its own image.

About reducing the existing prices of petroleum products for next fortnight, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government gave a sigh of relief to the people by decreasing petroleum prices substantially despite difficult economic situation of the country.