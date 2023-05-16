NA passes contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023.

The bill moved by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, aims at condemning and awarding punishment for the actions that account for breach of the sovereignty and integrity of the Parliament in any form or shade.

In his remarks, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer said this legislation was need of the hour, emphasizing that such laws need to be framed which further improve functioning of the parliament.

The National Assembly also passed a resolution recommending that a Hajj advisory committee be constituted to oversee this year’s Hajj arrangements. It was moved by Shagufta Jumani. According to the resolution, the committee would comprise the Minister for Religious Affairs, chairmen of the standing committees of the National Assembly and the Senate for Religious Affairs and members of both the Houses. The House also passed the National University for Security

Sciences, Islamabad Bill, 2023 and the National Excellence Institute Bill, 2023.Earlier addressing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that coalition government has always tried to extend maximum relief to the masses bearing in mind the country’s international obligations and trends in the international market. He referred to the recent reduction made by the government in the prices of petroleum productions including thirty rupees per liter in diesel and twelve rupees per liter in petrol.

Ishaq Dar said reduction in the price of diesel is eleven percent and its price has been slashed from 288 to 258 rupees per liter. The Finance Minister urged the transporters to reduce their fares keeping in view the reduction made in petroleum products.

He said responsibility rests with all including the provincial governments to ensure that the benefit of this relief reaches the common man genuinely. On another points raised by Akbar Chitrali, Ishaq Dar said the government is working to promote Islamic banking in the country. He pointed out that a committee has been established for promotion of Islamic banking.

The Minister said this committee comprising of eminent scholars is working on a fast track basis to further enhance the scope of Islamic banking which currently stands at twenty one percent. He also alluded to the Islamic products introduced by some banks in the country. The National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that awareness campaigns have been launched to check the spread of Monkeypox in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Shazia Sobia told the House while responding to a Calling Attention Notice that the SOPs and guidelines for this infectious disease are the same as those were for the COVID-19. She said alerts have been issued to the hospitals to keep the suspected patients in isolation.

The Parliamentary Secretary said two Monkeypox cases were detected on the 17th of last month and these patients were also kept in isolation. She said we are keeping an eye on the situation vis-à-vis this disease.