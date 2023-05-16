Mehmood Maulvi resigns from national assembly, PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Mehmood Maulvi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the seat of the National Assembly and his party (PTI) due to the violent incidents of May 9.

He made this announcement in a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

Mehmood Maulvi said action should be taken against all PTI activists involved in the violent incidents of May 9th. He said many people disagree with the party but were afraid to speak.

Mehmood Maulvi said it was everyone’s right to protest, but violent protests should be avoided.

He said the incidents of May 9 were unacceptable and action should be taken against those involved in the violent incidents by the PTI leadership.

Mehmood Maulvi said he never even imagined of going against the institutions.