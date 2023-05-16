IHC bars police from arresting Fawad Ch in ‘any case’ till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Islamabad police from arresting Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry till May 17 (tomorrow).

Moments after his release avoiding his arrest, the PTI leader managed to get relief as a single-member IHC bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting Fawad CH in an “undisclosed” case.

During the hearing, the judge said that the advocate general had apprised the court of two cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry because of which the IHC had only granted the PTI leader bail in two cases.

Later, Justice Aurangzeb approved Fawad Ch’s protective bail for two days and barred the police from arresting the former minister in any case registered against him in Islamabad.

The court also directed that a copy of the order should be sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape arrest outside the court as the police made a move to detain the former information minister again minutes after getting protective bail for two days.

The Punjab Police attempted to arrest PTI senior leader Fawad Ch from outside the Islamabad High Court. However, the PTI leader managed to escape the scene and swiftly made his way back into the courtroom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fawad Ch in the court on Tuesday.

The plea against the arrest of the former minister for information and broadcasting was taken up by IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During proceeding, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry argued in the court that the IHC had ordered to not arrest the former minister but he was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

“The ICT IG was in the court when the honorable court issued the order,” Faisal Ch informed the court and added the court barred police from arresting the PTI stalwart.