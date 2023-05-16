NATIONAL

Former minister Afridi arrested from Islamabad

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 20: Pakistans Minister of State for the Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi speaks during an exclusive interview in Istanbul, Turkey on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shehryar Khan Afridi, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested by Islamabad police in the small hours of Tuesday as authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment for the opposition party.

The arrest took place in Sector F-8 of Islamabad, with the police citing the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, which allows detention without charges for up to three months but which can be further extended, as the basis for the apprehension.

This arrest comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on the leadership, activists, and supporters of the party in connection with the violent protests that occurred following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

The PTI has been facing increased scrutiny and action from law enforcement agencies as a result of the unrest.

In addition to Afridi’s arrest, Fayaz ul-Hasan Chohan was also taken into custody in Rawalpindi. Chohan, who was on his way to the press club from Liaquat Bagh, was detained by authorities.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the provincial government has declared the home of former minister Ali Zaidi as a sub-jail. This decision was made following Zaidi’s arrest on May 9 by law enforcement agencies in response to the disturbances in the Baloch Colony area.

The arrests of these prominent PTI figures and the declaration of Zaidi’s house as a sub-jail underscore the intensifying efforts by authorities to maintain law and order amid the recent wave of protests and violence.






