China-Central Asia summit to build BRI construction consensus

The upcoming China-Central Asia Summit to be held in Xian, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, will further build the consensus of China and Central Asian countries on the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with high quality, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks when asked to introduce the details of the joint BRI construction between China and Central Asian countries and the significance of the summit for both sides at a regular press briefing.

Since the joint building of the Silk Road Economic Belt was proposed by China in 2013, Central Asia has become the first place to jointly build the BRI and a benchmark for connectivity, Wang said.

Over the past decade, leaders of both sides have maintained close exchanges, Wang said, adding that both sides reached important consensus on promoting the connectivity of the BRI and development strategy of the five Central Asian countries, playing a strategic leading role in the joint BRI construction between China and Central Asian countries.

Wang listed a series of major projects jointly carried out by both sides, which brought extensive benefits to the people of all countries in the region.

The completion of construction of the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center and China-Kazakhstan international logistics base in Lianyungang has opened the door to the pacific ocean for Central Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the number of China-Europe freight trains passing through Central Asian countries accounts for nearly 80 percent of the total number of China-Europe freight trains.

Another project, the tunnel on the Angren-Pap railway line, the longest tunnel in Central Asia, has been completed. Last year, the total trade volume between China and the five Central Asian countries exceeded $70 billion, reaching a record high.

A series of substantial cooperation results have laid a solid foundation for China and Central Asian Countries to adhere to mutual respect, friendship, solidarity, mutual benefit and win-win results, Wang said.

With the China-Central Asia Summit, he said it is hoped that both sides will make larger new contributions to building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.