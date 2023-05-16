Caritas Pakistan helping flood survivors in Sialkot district

LAHORE: Caritas Pakistan is supporting three basic healthcare units in the Sialkot district for enhancing their capacities to facilitate the communities affected by last year’s floods.

Caritas Pakistan is a Catholic humanitarian organisation working in Pakistan for emergency relief and development of marginalized communities for the last 50 years, a press release stated.

Heavy rains and devastating floods affected more than 33 million people in 2022. Caritas Pakistan assessed the damages through its staff, disaster management committees and volunteers.

Alongside support for the three BHUs, Caritas Pakistan also installed water pumps and toilets in the Pasrur tehsil.