Police stand idle as JUI-F militia penetrates Red Zone for Supreme Court protest

ISLAMABAD: Hordes of stick-wielding members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) component parties breached the entrance of the Red Zone neighbourhood in Islamabad — home to many Western embassies, the Supreme Court and government ministries — to stage a “peaceful” sit-in outside the apex judicial forum while the policemen become mute spectators.

Last week, after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Imran Khan’s arrest was unlawful, the ruling coalition announced a “peaceful” sit-in outside the court on Monday (today) to protest Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s “facilitation” and “VIP protocol” for former prime minister.

Addressing a news conference where he was flanked by leaders of all component parties, Fazl ur-Rahman, who heads the coalition, accused the Supreme Court of risking the Constitution, law and all else for the sake of the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Footage broadcast on TV and shared on the internet showed uniformed members of Ansar ul-Islam, the militant wing of the radical Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on.

The moment when security of the Red Zone was breached by JUI-F zealots as the police looked on.

As soon as the gates opened, thousands of armed protesters rushed inside, the media reported.

Supporters and workers of JUI-F, who form the majority of the protesters, arrived in the capital early Sunday. Despite the continued enforcement of Section 144 in the capital, they managed to enter the Red Zone unchallenged, gaining access to the restricted neighbourhood.

The protest is scheduled between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm, when a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will be hearing a petition by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review its previous order regarding the scheduling of elections for the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police tweeted that although protesters entered the Red Zone, the “situation is peaceful”. It further asked the public to remain peaceful and cooperate with the police.

In another tweet, the police warned members of the public that there are “risks of terrorism” and asked them to stay away from places where crowds have gathered.

