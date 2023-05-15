NATIONAL

Parliament should review CJP’s conduct, send reference against him: Asif

By Staff Report
ANKARA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (L) speaks during an exclusive interview in Ankara, Turkey on September 12, 2017. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament in National Assembly said that one faction of the judiciary was involved in politics and backing the attackers of May 9 Corps Commander House.

A joint sitting is being underway under the chair of NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reached the Lower House of the Parliament.

Asif asked the NA Speaker to suspend the question and answer session and hold discussion on national politics.

He said time has come that Parliament should exercise its constitutional and parliamentary rights.

“Judges are not serving justice, they are doing politics,” he made these remarks on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He lamented PTI workers’ attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) where only Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked before.

The Defence minister suggested Parliament should send reference in the Supreme Judicial Council and play its historical role.

He alleged that the judiciary is backing attackers of Corps Commander House in Lahore.

