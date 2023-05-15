NATIONAL

May 9 protests: 3,200 rioters arrested in Punjab

By Staff Report
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran gather in fornt of the main entrence of General Headquarters, Pakistan's army headquater, during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The number of ‘rioters’ arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out across Pakistan on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan, has reached 3,200, says a Punjab police spokesperson.

According to details released by Punjab police, as many as 162 police officers and personnel sustained severe injuries during the violent protests after PTI’s chief arrest.

A total of 94 Punjab police vehicles were torched by the rioters. 27 vehicles which were under use of Lahore police, 21 vehicles of Faisalabad police, 19 of Rawalpindi police, 9 of Mianwali police and five police vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

22 govt offices including police stations were also damaged during the protest.

The spokesperson further said people who attacked public properties are being identified and action against them was underway.

On Sunday, Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference said around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

“Around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far,” CM Naqvi said.

 

Imran Khan will definitely be arrested, says Rana Sanaullah
Staff Report
Staff Report

