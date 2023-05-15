Five killed, 14 wounded in firing between neighbors

QUETTA: Crossfire between two neighbors took lives of five persons including four real brothers and injured 14 others over a construction dispute in Quetta.

According to police, two groups of Lehrri tribe exchanged harsh words over the construction of a building nearby in Gahi Khan Chowk at the Sariyab Road area.

The clash of words later on entered in exchange of fire which resulted in the death of four real brothers while eight others including the victim’s mother, father and grandfather were also injured. One young man from the other group was also killed, and six others got bullets injuries.

The Kechi Beg SHO said the clash started between two neighbors over the construction of a little extension in front of a house. The bodies and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Hospital.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz, those who died were hit by bullets in their upper torsos, causing instant death. The injured were taken to the trauma centre.