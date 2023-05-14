O/A level exams to resume from Monday: British Council

ISLAMABAD: All the Cambridge exams from Monday (May 15) will be held as per schedule, according to a report on Monday.

The PTI protest hampered the exams on May 10, 11 and 12. According to the British Council, all exams scheduled for Monday, May 15 onwards in the morning and afternoon sessions will be carried out as per usual schedule across the country.

It added the students whose exams were cancelled will be able to get their results through the process to award results to candidates in circumstances when a candidate is absent from an exam component for an acceptable reason.

A report cited the Country Director, Pakistan Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Country Director, British Council as saying said: “Cancelling the exams on May 10, 11 and 12 has been a difficult decision. Students’ safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken.

They added: “We know this is a crucial time in your academic journey, and the disruption caused by the current situation is not ideal. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that Cambridge students can continue their education journey without any interruption.”

Cambridge also clarified that they will not award results based on school-assessed grades, and will not be asking schools to collect a portfolio of evidence of candidates’ work. Cambridge reiterated that they will only be awarding grades based on examinations that the candidates have been able to take.