22 protestors remanded in prison, 63 given bail in rioting and violence cases

By Staff Report
Policemen fire teargas shell towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. Khan will appear in a special court at the capital's police headquarters to answer graft charges on May 10, a day after his shock arrest prompted violent nationwide protests. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: At least 63 members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party were granted bail by judicial magistrates in cases relating to rioting and violence following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

However, 22 activists were sent to prison on judicial remand in cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act by the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts.

The activists were arrested following Khan’s detention on Tuesday, and were alleged to be involved in the violence in different parts of the metropolis.

The police brought 54 suspects into court and sought their physical remand, but the defence counsel argued that the protests were peaceful and the suspects were being framed in the cases, pleading for bail.

The courts of judicial magistrates (west) granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs5,000 each.

In another case, police produced nine activists before a judicial magistrate (Malir) for remand in a case pertaining to blocking a road in Sohrab Goth and damaging property. The lawyers of the suspects pleaded for bail, and the court ordered their release under Section 63 (discharge of person apprehended) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

