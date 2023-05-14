22 protestors remanded in prison, 63 given bail in rioting and violence cases

KARACHI: At least 63 members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party were granted bail by judicial magistrates in cases relating to rioting and violence following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

However, 22 activists were sent to prison on judicial remand in cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act by the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts.

The activists were arrested following Khan’s detention on Tuesday, and were alleged to be involved in the violence in different parts of the metropolis.

The police brought 54 suspects into court and sought their physical remand, but the defence counsel argued that the protests were peaceful and the suspects were being framed in the cases, pleading for bail.

The courts of judicial magistrates (west) granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs5,000 each.

In another case, police produced nine activists before a judicial magistrate (Malir) for remand in a case pertaining to blocking a road in Sohrab Goth and damaging property. The lawyers of the suspects pleaded for bail, and the court ordered their release under Section 63 (discharge of person apprehended) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).