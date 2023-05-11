NATIONAL

Russia and UN call for calm after Imran’s arrest sparks protests

By Staff Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations and Russia have issued statements calling for peace and non-violence in Pakistan after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the UN secretary-general, Farhan Haq, urged “all parties” to respect the right to peaceful assembly and to refrain from violence. The UN also called on the authorities to uphold due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against Khan.

Meanwhile, Russia has called on “all parties” in Pakistan to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia is “closely following” the events surrounding the arrest of Khan.

“We call on all parties to resolve differences by peaceful means, we expect that mass protest actions in Pakistani cities will take place without serious clashes, [and] the situation in the country will soon normalise,” Zakharova said.

The arrest of Khan has resulted in widespread protests across Pakistan, with at least eight people killed and hundreds injured. Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with alleged corruption involving a university trust.

His arrest comes after months of a political crisis in which he has been campaigning against the powerful military.

Previous article
Lahore ATC rejects bail petition of Elahi in attack case
Next article
Imprisoned Imran among PTI leaders charged under terror law for GHQ protest
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imprisoned Imran among PTI leaders charged under terror law for GHQ...

LAHORE: The police have booked top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including imprisoned chairman Imran Khan, following the protest in front of the General...

Lahore ATC rejects bail petition of Elahi in attack case

‘One small step’ left for Inzaghi’s Champions League final dream

More than 71mn people internally displaced worldwide in 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.