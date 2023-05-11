Russia and UN call for calm after Imran’s arrest sparks protests

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations and Russia have issued statements calling for peace and non-violence in Pakistan after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the UN secretary-general, Farhan Haq, urged “all parties” to respect the right to peaceful assembly and to refrain from violence. The UN also called on the authorities to uphold due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against Khan.

Meanwhile, Russia has called on “all parties” in Pakistan to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia is “closely following” the events surrounding the arrest of Khan.

“We call on all parties to resolve differences by peaceful means, we expect that mass protest actions in Pakistani cities will take place without serious clashes, [and] the situation in the country will soon normalise,” Zakharova said.

The arrest of Khan has resulted in widespread protests across Pakistan, with at least eight people killed and hundreds injured. Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with alleged corruption involving a university trust.

His arrest comes after months of a political crisis in which he has been campaigning against the powerful military.