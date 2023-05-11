NAB ordered to bring Imran to Supreme Court ‘within an hour’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who was arrested from inside the high court of Islamabad on Tuesday, “within an hour.”

The directives were issued by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and also including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The hearing on Thursday was in response to Khan’s plea against his arrest in a land dispute involving a property tycoon. The former prime minister is facing allegations of using allegedly illegal funds to build a university on land belonging to the trust.

The case has been under investigation by the NAB, an anti-corruption watchdog agency.

Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was attending the hearing of his bail application. “He has been arrested after being manhandled,” his spokesman Iftikhar Durrani confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

The opposition party alleged the former cricket star turned politician was “abducted” from the court premises.

The development comes days after Khan accused a senior intelligence officer of conspiring to kill him.​​​​​​​

More details to follow