Lahore ATC rejects bail petition of Elahi in attack case

LAHORE: A bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been disposed of by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The case was related to a suspected attack on police officials, which occurred during a raid conducted by anti-corruption officials at Elahi’s residence last month.

The court said that it was mandatory for the petitioner to appear before the court to get interim bail and rejected a petition seeking an exemption from appearance for Elahi.

The case was registered on the complaint of an official of the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Section 324, and others.

The FIR said that around 40-50 people present inside the house hurled stones and resorted to violence, including throwing petrol bombs at the police to facilitate Elahi’s escape.