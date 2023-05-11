NATIONAL

Lahore ATC rejects bail petition of Elahi in attack case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been disposed of by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The case was related to a suspected attack on police officials, which occurred during a raid conducted by anti-corruption officials at Elahi’s residence last month.

The court said that it was mandatory for the petitioner to appear before the court to get interim bail and rejected a petition seeking an exemption from appearance for Elahi.

The case was registered on the complaint of an official of the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Section 324, and others.

The FIR said that around 40-50 people present inside the house hurled stones and resorted to violence, including throwing petrol bombs at the police to facilitate Elahi’s escape.

Previous article
‘One small step’ left for Inzaghi’s Champions League final dream
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.