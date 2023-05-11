GB CM placed under house arrest for ‘sheltering PTI leaders’

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid was reportedly placed under house arrest on Thursday allegedly for “sheltering Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders”.

According to reports, the GB chief minister had provided shelter to the PTI leaders in GB House, which led to his house arrest.

The house has been declared a sub-jail and a contingent of police and rangers was also deployed outside it.

As per sources, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Malika Bukhari, Musrat Cheema and others were taken into custody from G-B House Islamabad earlier.

Sources also reported that the role of Khurshid is being evaluated for sheltering the leaders, who were wanted by the police, in the G-B house. Moreover, it was further reported that strict action is not being taken against the CM due to his post, however, it has been decided to keep an eye on his activities in the future.

They maintained that if the CM wants to go to G-B for official duties, the Interior Ministry will consider it, but he will not be allowed to do any activities in Islamabad.

Through its official Twitter handle, the PTI condemned the move and questioned “What message does the imposed mafia on the country want to convey at the global level?”

lacing an elected Chief Minister under house arrest cannot be a greater argument for dictatorship,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) said that PTI leaders, including Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, were arrested for “inciting arson and violent protests under a plan for threatening peace”.

Qureshi was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday. As of now, party leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falknaz Chitrali, Musrat Jamsheed Cheema and Malika Bukhari have been arrested.

A day earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar were also taken into custody.