Chinese FM takes G7 countries to task over international rules violations

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin denied that China is a breaker of international rules and criticized the Group of Seven (G7) countries for willfully violating and violating international regulations.

He made the remarks days before the upcoming three-day G7 Summit, which will take place in Hiroshima on May 19. The seven industrial countries will discuss the global economy, the Ukraine crisis, the Indo-Pacific region situation, food security, supply chain and other topics, according to local Japanese media outlets.

Wang said at Thursday’s daily news briefing that international rules should be the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Meanwhile, they are recognized and abided by the vast majority of countries.

However, the “international rules” referred to by the G7 countries are “Western rules” that are defined by ideology and values which prioritizes the interests of the U.S. and other G7 countries, Wang said.

“Such rules serve the vested interests of few countries, such as the G7, rather than the common interests of the international community,” he said.

Wang said the G7 countries are asking China to abide by international rules while they’re actually busting international rules. He referred to the U.S.’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, mass espionage and spying on other countries, including its allies, and its invasion of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, which left tens of millions of people dead or homeless.

Wang urged the G7 countries, especially the U.S. and Japan, to pay the UN dues, withdraw the military from Syria, stop the discharging plan of nuclear-contaminated water and stop hegemony under the pretext of international rules.

The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the U.S.