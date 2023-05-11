Balochistan Home Dept seeks army’s development

QUETTA: In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Balochistan Home Department on Thursday sought deployment of Pakistan Army troops in the province.

According to details, the Additional Secretary Balochistan Home Department has forwarded a summary to Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bienjo to call in Army troops in the province for maintaining law and order.

“Pakistan Army troops were needed in the province to maintain law and order following the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, the summary read. The deployment of the Army should be approved as per Article 245, the summary requested by the Balochistan CM.

On Wednesday, federal government approved the deployment of the Army in Punjab on the request of the Provincial Home Department.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard, the services of ten companies of the Pakistan Army have been handed over to Punjab government. The Army will assist the district administrations to maintain law and order across the province.