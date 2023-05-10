NATIONAL

Zaman Park attacked, where Khan’s wife alone with domestic staff: Mazari

By Staff Report
Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan Shireen Mazari delivers a speech at the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session on February 25, 2020 in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari blasted the fascist government and said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park was attacked with heavy shelling going, where Khan’s wife was alone with a couple of domestic staff.

In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Senior Vice President said that another attack on Zaman Park with heavy shelling going on right now when only Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was alone with just a couple of domestic staff.

She asked that what purpose does such an attack serve beyond pure harassment and terrorisation of Khan’s wife who is alone with a couple of domestic staff, which is despicable as how far vengeance can go.

