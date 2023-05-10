Violent protests by PTI after Khan’s arrest condemnable: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the violent protests, anarchy and destroying government property during violent protests of activists and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after arrest of party chief in Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Asif Zardari said that he remained in jail for 14 years but has never allowed any PPP activist to take law in hand.

He clarified that destroying government property and spread anarchy in country will not be tolerated at all and those involved found involved would have to face the consequences.

The former president said that Imran Khan has been detained in corruption case and he should face the courts instead of making lame excuses and fleeing.

Asif Zardari said that the PPP leaders spent a major portion of their lives in jails but never took law in hands.